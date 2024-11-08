Monongahela Incline reopens after maintenance

PITTSBURGH — The Monongahela Incline reopened Friday after planned maintenance.
The incline has been closed since Wednesday so that crews could replace the safety cable.
It reopened around 3:15 p.m. Friday after a successful state inspection, Pittsburgh Regional Transit said.
The safety cable is replaced every six to eight years based on testing results.
The incline is open on weekdays and Saturdays from 5:30 a.m. to 12:45 a.m. and 8:45 to midnight on Sundays and holidays.
