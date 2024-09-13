Monroeville buys convention center property after hashing out agreement with Oxford Development

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Monroeville Mayor Nick Gresock and his east suburban borough’s bid to save its convention center comes with a seven-figure price tag.

According to new real estate records, the municipality has bought the Monroeville Convention Center, located at 209 Mall Blvd. next to the Monroeville Mall, from an assortment of trusts and affiliates associated with Strip District-based Oxford Development Co.

The price: $4.75 million for a building in the range of 100,000 square feet.

