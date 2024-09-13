3 people killed, 2 injured in crash on I-70 in West Virginia, roadway shut down ‘indefinitely’

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a crash on Interstate 70 in West Virginia on Thursday night.

NBC affiliate WTOV reports a car crossed over the median into a tractor-trailer near mile marker 8.5 in the Triadelphia area.

The crash, which happened around 9:30 p.m., was deemed a mass casualty incident. Shortly after 11 p.m., three deaths were confirmed.

Two other people were taken to Wheeling Hospital after the crash.

As of 11:25 p.m. Thursday, the road remains closed.

