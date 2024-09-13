West Virginia State University football player shot, killed night before game against his old school

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A linebacker at West Virginia State University was shot and killed the night before a game against his former school.

The Associated Press reports that Jyilek Zyiare Harrington, 21, was found dead inside an apartment in Charleston, West Virginia on Wednesday night.

The university said police are investigating the incident as a home invasion.

Police said several gunshots were fired during a “disturbance” in a hallway and inside the apartment.

Harrington, a senior, was shot multiple times.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Jyilek’s family as they mourn the loss of this incredible young man,” West Virginia State President Ericke S. Cage said in a letter to students and faculty.

Harrington had eight tackles, including a sack, in a 27-24 win at Barton College last week.

“Jyilek truly embodied what it means to be a student-athlete and was a leader not only on campus but in the community,” West Virginia State Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Nate Burton said. “Jyilek was a young man that, during Christmas, would create a GoFundMe to help less fortunate families.”

West Virginia State’s home opener against Carson-Newman, the school Harrington previously attended, has been rescheduled to Friday, AP reports.

“Carson-Newman joins West Virginia State in mourning the untimely passing of former student-athlete Jyilek Harrington,” Carson-Newman Vice President of Athletics Matt Pope said in a statement. “The Harrington family and the Yellow Jackets’ campus community is in our prayers. News like this is sad to hear anytime, but today it feels worse with two teams who knew him coming together to play.”

A private vigil involving both teams was scheduled for Thursday night.

Police have not given any information on potential suspects.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group