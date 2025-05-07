Monroeville Mall restaurant ordered to close after inspectors find sewage backup in kitchen

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A Japanese restaurant in the Monroeville Mall was ordered to close after a health inspection on Monday found an imminent hazard.

The Allegheny County Health Department says inspectors saw an active sewage backup in a critical area of Sarku Japan.

An inspection report elaborates on the issue, stating that waste water was backing up into the kitchen for five days without notification to the health department’s food safety program.

The restaurant was ordered to eliminate the issue and clean the floors before being able to reopen.

