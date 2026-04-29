Monroeville man accused of chasing 2 juveniles in his vehicle, ramming into one of them

A Monroeville man is accused of chasing two juveniles in his vehicle and ramming into one of them.

Clairton police filed aggravated assault and multiple other charges against 60-year-old Ahmed Aziz following an incident on Friday.

According to the criminal complaint, a caller reported to 911 that two juveniles had stolen from a convenience store in the 500 block of St. Clair Avenue around 1:48 p.m.

Minutes later, another caller reported that a vehicle had hit a juvenile near the Clairton Education Center.

Officers met with the second caller, who said he saw two young men running from a vehicle that was chasing them. He then saw the vehicle hit one of the individuals, causing him to fall before getting back up and running away.

Police say surveillance video from the education center confirmed the caller’s account. The vehicle could reportedly be seen driving on multiple sidewalks and hitting one of the juveniles in the leg.

On Tuesday, officers interviewed the juvenile who was hit. He told police that Aziz intentionally chased him and the other juvenile and hit him multiple times with the vehicle.

He also claimed that he lost his shoe, twisted his ankle and suffered a bleeding wound because of being hit.

Officers also interviewed Aziz, who reportedly admitted to chasing the individuals in his vehicle. When asked if he made contact with one, Aziz said, “No (laughed), I tried,” the complaint says.

Online court records show Aziz is being held in the Allegheny County Jail. He has been unable to post bail, which is set at $150,000.

Aziz is set to appear in court for his preliminary hearing on May 12.

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