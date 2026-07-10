Monroeville Pride adding extra security after week of online backlash

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Organizers of Monroeville Pride, a festival on Saturday, say they’re expecting a large crowd for the event and have hired additional security to help ensure everyone feels safe following a week of online backlash and controversy surrounding a Pride display at the Monroeville Public Library.

More than 70 vendors are expected to take part in the annual event at Monroeville Community Park.

Natalie Frydryck, a board member with Monroeville Area Pride and Community Aid (MAPCA), said the organization decided to hire extra security as a precaution.

“We want to make sure this event is for everybody and safe for everybody,” Frydryck said.

Frydryck said the organization received negative and threatening comments on Facebook this week, including one person who said they wanted to “bury” the group.

However, she emphasized that none of the comments specifically threatened Saturday’s event.

“I want to be really clear that the comments and messages we have received have not been specific about any act of violence at tomorrow’s event,” Frydryck said. “We believe it’s going to be a safe event.”

The decision to add security comes days after a packed Monroeville council meeting over a Pride Month display at the Monroeville Public Library.

The library was directed to remove a “Love Is Love” display from the children’s section after a council member objected to it. The issue drew a large crowd, with supporters and opponents speaking during the public meeting.

Former Monroeville Mayor Greg Erosenko, who opposed the display, said parents, not library staff or volunteers, should be responsible for discussing LGBTQ topics with children.

Frydryck said she worries about the impact the rhetoric has on members of the LGBTQ community.

“I’m a very strong person. I’m comfortable in my skin,” she said. “You can say what you want about me. I’m not gonna care. But that’s just me. I don’t want people in my community to feel hurt. I don’t want people to feel scared.”

Organizers said that after announcing the need for additional security, community members quickly stepped up to help.

They said donations covered the full cost of the added security in less than 12 hours.

Katie Baumgarten, executive director of the event, said the overwhelming response has been positive.

“By and large, most people have been very, very supportive,” Baumgarten said.

“This community doesn’t want hate,” Frydryck said. “We only want love.”

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