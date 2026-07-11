Pittsburgh Pirates’ game postponed, doubleheader scheduled on Saturday

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates’ game has been postponed amid heavy downpours happening in the city.

The Pirates will now take on the Milwaukee Brewers in a split doubleheader at PNC Park on Saturday.

The first game will start at 12:05 p.m. and the second game will start at 4:05 p.m., or one hour after the end of the first game. Gates will open at 11 a.m.

Pirates fans who were impacted by tonight’s washout can visit the Pirates’ website to learn how to exchange tickets.

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