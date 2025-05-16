Monster Jam to make Acrisure Stadium debut this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Monster Jam is back in Pittsburgh this weekend, and for the first time ever, it will be at Acrisure Stadium.

The stadium on the North Shore has been transformed into a dirt-filled monster truck track for Saturday’s event as 12 drivers battle it out for the Stadium Championship Series East title.

Fan favorite trucks, including Grave Digger, El Toro Loco and Megalodon, will be in attendance. In addition, the new truck for the 2025 season, Classroom Crusher, will make its debut in Pittsburgh.

For more information about the event and to get tickets,click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group