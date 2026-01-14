Montgomery Locks and Dam project secures $185M in House spending bill, heads to Senate

Two local congressmen’s request for $185 million in funding for a major waterway renovation — and one of the largest infrastructure projects in the Pittsburgh region — along the Ohio River in Beaver County is headed to the U.S. Senate.

The $185.3 million for the Montgomery Locks and Dam project, which is a yearslong initiative, was included in the passage of the spending bill by the U.S. House of Representatives. It was requested by U.S. Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Pittsburgh, and U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township.

The Montgomery Locks and Dam is a key piece of the waterway system in the Pittsburgh region, which carries about 20 million tons of goods through the Upper Ohio River System. The project needs more funds as it is being done by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and contractors.

