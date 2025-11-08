Months after landslide, well-known Brighton Township road remains closed

BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — For the last six months, “Road Closed” signs have been up along Wildwood Road in Brighton Township. At the time, PennDOT said the road would be closed indefinitely due to sliding in the area. Now, neighbors are wondering what’s next.

Wildwood Road connects Dutch Ridge Road, home of Heritage Valley Beaver Hospital, to busy Route 51, where homes, restaurants, and other businesses have sat for years. But this past April, part of the road crumbled after a landslide. It’s been closed ever since.

“It slipped and went over the hill,” said Mark Lindauere, who has lived on Wildwood Road for nearly 40 years. “Naturally, they’ve got the big barriers there.”

Lindauere remembers road slips in years past, but never like this. He told us it’s not an ideal situation, but he’s learned to adjust.

“I just go out the other way, and it’s not a big deal. If you want to go to Chippewa or something, then it’s a little more of a round-about way,” Lindauere said.

He and other neighbors are hoping for a resolution, sooner rather than later, but Lindauere said he understands that these things take time and that safety takes precedence.

“I don’t think it’ll get done before the snow starts flying, which is soon, but maybe by next summer, they might get to it,” said Lindauere.

Channel 11 reached out to PennDOT on Friday about the status of this situation. A spokesperson said preliminary engineering funding has been acquired, and drilling is planned at the site soon to determine the repair.

