Moon native Cam Johnson named to 2024 Paris Olympics men’s basketball player pool

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Brooklyn Nets' Cam Johnson (2) walks up the court during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Cam Johnson, a native of Moon Township, has been named to the USA Basketball Pool for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Johnson, a forward for the Brooklyn Nets, is one of 41 players who made the list.

Of those 41, only 12 will make the final roster.

Johnson was the 11th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He played college basketball at Pitt before transferring to the University of North Carolina.

