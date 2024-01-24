Moon native Cam Johnson named to 2024 Paris Olympics men’s basketball player pool

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Cam Johnson, a native of Moon Township, has been named to the USA Basketball Pool for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Johnson, a forward for the Brooklyn Nets, is one of 41 players who made the list.

Of those 41, only 12 will make the final roster.

Johnson was the 11th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He played college basketball at Pitt before transferring to the University of North Carolina.

The 2024 #ParisOlympics Men’s Basketball Player Pool has been revealed! pic.twitter.com/Q9Mhfj6cq1 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) January 23, 2024

