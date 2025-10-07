Moon Township Police Department receives thousands of dollars for Montour Trail Patrol

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Moon Township Police Department is getting a boost in funding toward its Montour Trail Patrol initiative.

North Star Chevrolet presented the department with a check for more than $4,200 on Monday.

That will go toward the mountain bike patrol unit. Police said they have bicycles and officers are being trained, but they still need other supplies and they’re appreciative of the support.

“The more visibility the officers have out there on the trails on these specialized bikes, the safer everyone feels, the more popular it will become, and people will utilize it better. and it kind of wards off the evils then,” said Terri Dakan with North Star Chevrolet.

The funds were raised during a Purse Bash on Sept. 28 in Wexford to benefit the police department.

Patrols along the trail were relaunched after an off-duty state police liquor enforcement agent was stabbed to death during a run along the trail in October 2024.

Anthony Quesen pleaded guilty but mentally ill to the stabbing last August.

