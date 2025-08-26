Person accused of stabbing, killing off-duty liquor control officer pleads guilty but mentally ill

PITTSBURGH — The person accused of killing an off-duty liquor control enforcement agent on an Allegheny County trail last year has pleaded guilty.

Anthony Quesen, who uses the name Antonia, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to third-degree murder.

Benjamin Brallier was running on the Montour Trail in Moon Township when he was attacked last October. He was stabbed and died at the hospital.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Police search Montour Trail for more evidence in killing of off-duty Liquor Enforcement officer

During Monday’s proceedings, Quesen also pleaded guilty but mentally ill to a 2023 robbery.

A few months before Brailer’s death, Quesen jumped into a river after mugging someone in Point State Park, police say.

Quesen is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group