Moon Township Starbucks employees vote to unionize

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Workers at the Moon Township Starbucks joined a growing list of locations voting to unionize.

The Moon Township location on Beaver Grade Road is the 42nd cafe in Pennsylvania and the 20th in the Pittsburgh area to unionize.

There are now more than 11,000 baristas across the country working together to win workplace protections on issues.

“I am incredibly honored to be part of the 600th victory with so many amazing partners, especially in a great union town like Pittsburgh,” said Riss Raley, a two-year barista.

The baristas are calling for improved wages and fair scheduling and staffing.

Four-year Shift Supervisor Elle Floro said she hopes the union will help protect LGBTQ+ rights.

“I’m so excited to join the Starbucks Workers United movement and the 600th store win because it means we can finally be heard by upper management and fight for our workers’ rights and the protections of the LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities,” said Floro.

Starbucks employees joined a nationwide strike in 2024.

