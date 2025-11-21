More beam deliveries scheduled on Parkway East for Commercial Street Bridge project

PITTSBURGH — Another set of beam deliveries has been scheduled on Interstate 376 as part of the $95 million Commercial Street Bridge replacement project.

The beams are set to arrive onsite at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, weather permitting, PennDOT says.

Large trucks will deliver the beams on southbound I-79, eastbound (inbound) I-376 (Parkway West) and eastbound (outbound) I-376 (Parkway East) before pulling into the plaza outside the suburban side of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

Traffic on I-376 will be stopped on and off for periods of about 15 minutes near the tunnel’s entrance so trucks can cross the lanes into the work area.

The trucks’ arrival times vary based on the travel distance, route traffic and other unforeseen factors, PennDOT says. Drivers are told to expect delays.

Additional beam deliveries will take place at later dates that have yet to be scheduled.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group