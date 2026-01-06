More bridge beam deliveries are scheduled for Parkway East this week

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that bridge beam deliveries on the Parkway East in Pittsburgh will occur on Wednesday and Thursday, weather permitting.

The deliveries are expected to take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day. Large trucks will make their way on southbound I-79 and eastbound I-376, accessing the plaza outside the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

Westbound I-376 will experience intermittent traffic stoppages lasting approximately 15 minutes to allow the trucks to cross into the work area. Drivers are advised to expect delays during these deliveries.

More bridge beam deliveries are anticipated to occur on later dates, with additional details expected to be shared ahead of those deliveries.

PennDOT encourages motorists to use caution in the area and remind everyone that work zone safety is a collective responsibility.

