More bridge beam deliveries to disrupt traffic on Parkway East Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Bridge beam deliveries on the Parkway East in Pittsburgh are scheduled for Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., impacting traffic flow in the area.

During the deliveries, drivers should anticipate intermittent traffic stoppages on westbound I-376 near the Squirrel Hill Tunnel, with delays lasting approximately 15 minutes. These stoppages will facilitate the safe crossing of large trucks traveling to the I-376 Commercial Street Bridge replacement project.

The Commercial Street Bridge replacement project has a total budget of $95 million. It began in June 2024 and is expected to conclude in summer 2027. The project will utilize Accelerated Bridge Construction Techniques, one of the largest lateral slide projects in Pennsylvania history.

Additional work scheduled for 2025 includes the installation of new sign structures and foundations, steel erection and further development of Intelligent Transportation Systems. Motorists should also prepare for a full closure of I-376 for 25 days in 2026 during construction.

Further details regarding future bridge beam deliveries will be provided ahead of time.

