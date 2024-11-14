More homeowners considering buying manufactured homes online

PITTSBURGH — Homeownership for many has become increasingly out of reach.

“When you go to the bank and you try to get a mortgage on this, and they’re pretty much like, you know you’re approved for this much, and it’s not even close,” said first-time homebuyer Julie Johnson.

A six-figure salary is needed to afford a new single-family home in most cities according to a new Oxford Economics report. Nearly double what was needed in 2019.

That, along with a housing shortage and higher interest rates has some people looking for alternatives they can afford.

Julia Johnson went to Facebook Marketplace.

“It’s 2,200 square feet, and for the price we paid a little over $50,000 for it,” she said.

More than 77,000 new manufactured homes were shipped this year through September, a 16% jump from that stretch in 2023, according to the U.S. Census.

Amazon is looking to cash in too, listing foldable and multistory homes for under $30K.

Local zoning ordinances and building codes may be a hurdle but for Johnson, planning ahead made her home the right choice.

“It has honestly been such a blessing to us, because without a mobile home as an option. I really don’t know where we would be,” Johnson said.

