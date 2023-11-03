Local

More late heroics lift Steelers over Titans, 20-16

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Titans Steelers Football Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) celebrates a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Fourth quarter Kenny did it again, and the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback got some help from a much-needed direction.

Pickett hit wide receiver Diontae Johnson for a 3-yard touchdown with 4:06 to play to give the Steelers the lead for good in a 20-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Pickett earned his third fourth-quarter game-winning drive, and the defense sealed it with a Kwon Alexander interception in the end zone with six seconds left.

