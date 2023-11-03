More late heroics lift Steelers over Titans, 20-16

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Fourth quarter Kenny did it again, and the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback got some help from a much-needed direction.

Pickett hit wide receiver Diontae Johnson for a 3-yard touchdown with 4:06 to play to give the Steelers the lead for good in a 20-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Pickett earned his third fourth-quarter game-winning drive, and the defense sealed it with a Kwon Alexander interception in the end zone with six seconds left.

Read the full recap from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group