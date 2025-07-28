More mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Allegheny County, 7 neighborhoods to be treated

The Allegheny County Health Department announced that additional mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile Virus, prompting plans to spray seven Pittsburgh neighborhoods on Wednesday.

The health department will use Zenivex E20, a pesticide classified by the EPA as low-risk, to treat areas in Point Breeze, Regent Square, Edgewood, Wilkinsburg, East Hills, Homewood, and Highland Park. The spraying aims to reduce the local mosquito population and minimize the risk of human transmission of West Nile Virus.

“Generally, the species of mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus are active from dusk to dawn,” said Nicholas Baldauf, Vector Control Specialist at the Allegheny County Health Department. “To deter mosquito bites, we encourage people to use insect repellent on exposed skin or to wear long sleeves and pants.”

The spraying will be conducted using a truck-mounted Ultra Low Volume (ULV) sprayer from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. In case of rain, the spraying will be rescheduled for the following day, July 31st, during the same hours.

West Nile Virus is the leading mosquito-borne disease in the United States and is transmitted to humans through the bites of infected mosquitoes. While most people infected do not feel sick, about one in five develop symptoms such as fever, headache, and body aches.

There are currently no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat West Nile Virus. Residents who suspect they have the virus are advised to consult a healthcare provider.

Residents are encouraged to help reduce mosquito breeding sites by eliminating stagnant water in places like tires, unused swimming pools, and clogged gutters. Reports of mosquito breeding sites can be made to the Allegheny County Health Department.

