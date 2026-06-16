PITTSBURGH — Pleasant weather continues Tuesday with low humidity and high temperatures in the mid-70s.

The next system brings showers and storms late Wednesday night and Thursday, along with the threat of heavy downpours, lightning and damaging winds.

A soaking rain is possible during the morning commute on Thursday, along with wind gusts of 30-35 mph. A second wave of showers and storms may develop later Thursday, bringing another threat of damaging winds.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

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