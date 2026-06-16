Teen gun violence in Downtown Pittsburgh turns deadly for second time in recent weeks

PITTSBURGH — Teen-on-teen violence turned deadly in Downtown Pittsburgh over the weekend.

It’s the second deadly shooting in Downtown involving teens in around a month.

The latest shooting happened just after midnight near Katz Plaza, just steps away from the Cultural District on Sunday.

What happened in Downtown Pittsburgh on Sunday?

Police say a 15-year-old shot and killed a 17-year-old during a fight.

Police charged 15-year-old Riley Doubt with killing 17-year-old Alijah Thomas-Hayden.

Investigators said the two teens got into a “brief tussle” when Doubt shot Thomas-Hayden and ran off.

Later at police headquarters, officers say Doubt admitted to the shooting.

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Downtown residents were horrified to hear about this shooting.

“That’s sad! That is so sad! I have grandkids that age!” Sherry Bowra said. “For me to see my grandkids out here like that, lying on the ground like that. I feel sorry for the family.”

Teen dead after being shot in Downtown Pittsburgh; another teen facing charges A teen is dead after being shot in the chest in Downtown Pittsburgh overnight.

When was the last time teen gun violence was deadly in Downtown Pittsburgh?

The last deadly shooting to happen in Downtown was in Market Square on May 11.

Police say that’s when B’Jauhn Dankins, 16, shot and killed Terryll Little, 19.

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Dankins is currently in the Allegheny County Jail and is being charged as an adult.

16-year-old charged in deadly Market Square shooting A teenager has been arrested for a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh’s Market Square in May.

What has been done to try to prevent teen gun violence from happening in Downtown Pittsburgh?

The day after Tyrell Little was killed, members of law enforcement joined community members and advocates to discuss how to put an end to teenage gun violence.

“We’re not talking about kids loitering. It’s the fact that there are weapons. There are guns,” Jeremy Waldrup of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership said during that forum.

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On that same day, Channel 11 questioned Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor about the deadly shooting that. We asked him if he felt the shooting would be a catalyst for further violence.

“We are looking at the results we’ve seen throughout the last couple of weekends, and we are seeing that progress has been made, but we obviously have a long way to go,” O’Connor told Channel 11 in May.

Before that shooting in May, city leaders implemented a chaperone policy in Market Square. That policy stated that from 3 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Sunday, anyone 18 and younger must be with someone 21 or older.

Pittsburgh introduces temporary chaperone policy for Market Square Pittsburgh is trying to keep unsupervised teens out of Market Square. The city just implemented a new chaperone policy.

On Monday, Channel 11 reached out to several city leaders. including the chief of police and the public safety director, for further comment.

So far, we have not heard back.

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