More than 1500 pounds of deer meat donated from Pittsburgh controlled hunts

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh has given an update on the deer population control hunts in Frick and Riverview parks.

According to a Facebook post, 64 deer have been harvested from the parks.

More than 1500 pounds of deer meat has been donated to local food banks for approximately 6200 meals.

The city said a majority of the meat is being donated to Hunters Sharing the Harvest, which covers the cost of butchering.

