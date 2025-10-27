More than 30 shell casings recovered after shootout at PRT station

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a shootout at a Pittsburgh Regional Transit East Busway Station.

A PRT spokesperson says the shootout between two groups of people happened around 6 p.m. Sunday at the Wilkinsburg Station. Officers later recovered more than 30 shell casings at the scene.

The spokesperson says a 21-year-old man was taken to a local hospital shot twice in the arm. He was last listed in stable condition.

Investigators are continuing to search for additional people involved.

No other information was immediately available.

