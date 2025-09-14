More than 900 concealed carry permits processed at satellite event in Jefferson Hills

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office held another well-attended concealed carry permit satellite event on Saturday.

This most recent satellite event was held in Jefferson Hills, and the sheriff’s office says they processed 917 permits throughout the day.

The office holds these first-come, first-served events for people who can’t get to the courthouse during normal business hours. To get a permit, attendees need a valid Pennsylvania ID or driver’s license, a completed application and $20 cash.

The next satellite event is set for Oct. 18 in South Park. Click here for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group