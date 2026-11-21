This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

It has been hard times for the Pittsburgh Penguins (7-12-2). Players are frustrated. The continuous mistakes have varied and been spread throughout the lineup, and the losses have mounted. But they get another little bit of youth in their lineup Saturday when they visit the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

Note the start time. The puck drops just after 6 p.m. EST.

The Penguins season-long struggle against their toughest opponent, themselves, continued Thursday in a 5-2 home loss to the St. Louis Blues. For the second straight game, the Penguins submitted a professional first period before setting their game ablaze with mistakes, missed coverages, and resignation.

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