High school football playoffs continued on Friday night, and one local team was without its head coach.

The Hopewell Area School District confirmed in a statement that it suspended Matt Mottes. Officials said there was an altercation between Mottes, a student manager and a parent during a team dinner on Thursday.

Channel 11 reached out to Mottes, who said he cannot comment at this time.

The district says it’s conducting a “thorough investigation.”

Hopewell defeated Propel Braddock Hills, 66-60, in double overtime. The team will play Avonworth in the WPIAL 3-A Championship next week.

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