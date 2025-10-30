Morgan Wallen to headline 2 shows at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH — Country Star Morgan Wallen announced a 21-stadium show tour on Thursday, which will include two stops in Pittsburgh.

Wallen, joined with several other performers, is bringing his “Still the Problem Tour” to Acrisure Stadium on June 5 and 6.

Special guests on June 5 include Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock and Zach John King. On June 6, Wallen will be joined by Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock and Zach John King.

Pre-sale registration for tickets is now open through Nov. 6 at 10 p.m. at StillTheProblem.com. Public sale begins on Friday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m.

According to a release, as with Wallen’s previous tours, a portion of every ticket will benefit his Morgan Wallen Foundation, which supports programs for youth in the areas of sports and music.

