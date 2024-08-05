Mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus in several more Pittsburgh neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH — Mosquito samples tested in several more Pittsburgh neighborhoods, the Allegheny County Health Department announced Monday.

The health department will treat the communities of Crafton, Ingram, Crafton Heights, Chartiers, Corliss, Elliott, Esplen and Sheraden with a pesticide called Zenevex E20.

Crews with spray on Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. to lower mosquito and minimize the risk of human transmission. The pesticide is classified by the EPA as low-risk and is not harmful to humans or pets.

If it rains, spraying will occur on the evening of Aug. 8.

For more information from the CDC about the West Nile Virus, click here.

