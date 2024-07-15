Mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus in several Pittsburgh neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH — Mosquito samples tested in several Pittsburgh neighborhoods, the Allegheny County Health Department announced Monday.

The health department will treat the communities of Brighton Heights, California-Kirkbride, Elliott, Sheraden, Esplen and Marshall-Shadeland with a pesticide called Zenevex E20.

Crews with spray on Wednesday, July 17 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. to lower mosquito and minimize the risk of human transmission. The pesticide is classified by the EPA as low-risk and is not harmful to humans or pets.

“Generally, the species of mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus are active from dusk to dawn, explained ACHD Vector Control Specialist Nicholas Baldauf. “Residents can deter mosquito bites by using insect repellent on exposed skin or choosing to wear long sleeves and pants. Both methods are effective at reducing or eliminating the possibility of getting a mosquito bite.”

Residents can report mosquito breeding sites to ACHD’s Housing and Community Environment Program by completing its online form or calling 412-350-4046.

For more information on West Nile Virus, visit the CDC’s West Nile Virus webpage.

