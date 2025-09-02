Most of the Pittsburgh region will stay dry until Thursday

PITTSBURGH — A mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday and again on Wednesday, as most of the area stays dry until Thursday. High temperatures will rise near average, around 80 degrees. There is a very limited chance of a few spotty showers in the Laurel Highlands later in the afternoon.

A cold front will approach the area on Thursday, bringing the return of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds.

Cooler air settles in this weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s near 70 degrees.

