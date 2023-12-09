Most of Saturday is warm, dry; on-and-off rain chances increase in evening

PITTSBURGH — If you liked yesterday, you’ll certainly be happy again today, with temperatures nudging near 60 this afternoon. A few light showers are possible this morning, but watch for some heavier showers this evening and even the chance for a few thunderstorms.

Periods of rain will continue overnight into Sunday morning as a cold front approaches the region. We’ll see one last round of rain Sunday afternoon before it transitions to wet snow Sunday evening. Areas east into the Laurel Highlands could see a few inches of wet snow, while for the rest of us, accumulation should be a half inch or less. Snow showers could linger into Monday morning, with wind chills in the 20s.

Sunshine will break out Tuesday, but another front will cool us down a few degrees by Wednesday. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we watch any changes to the weekend forecast.

