Mother of 11-year-old boy shot, killed in Mount Oliver holds out hope for justice 9 years later

PITTSBURGH — Thursday, Nov. 14 marks nine years since a mother buried her 11-year-old son who was murdered inside their Mount Oliver home.

David McIntyre was shot and killed on Nov. 1, 2015. The case remains unsolved, but his mom, Amanda Gordon, still holds out hope.

Gordon met Channel 11 at Armstrong Park on the South Side Wednesday. She said she goes to the playground often to remember the good times and long afternoons there she shared with David.

“Sometimes I could still hear them and see them running and playing‚” Gordon said. “It’s so hard to believe that nine years, nine years I buried my child, and I have no answers.”

Gordon said David and his older brother were playing video games at their home on Hays Street in Mount Oliver when a man walked through the front door and opened fire.

David’s brother survived but he died in an instant.

Nine years later, Gordon is still haunted by unanswered questions about that day.

“A lot of times, I don’t even worry about the who. It’s the why,” Gordon said. “Why did you walk in my door that day? Why did you pull that trigger? What did they do? Did you even know them?”

No suspects have ever been named, but Allegheny County police said the case remains open and active.

Despite a lack of new information in the investigation, Gordon pushes on.

“I won’t give up,” Gordon said. “Giving up is not in my vocabulary.”

She’s determined to help solve her son’s murder.

“They say all things happen in due time. Nine years later is time enough,” she said.

County police are urging anyone with information about the case to call the tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

