Mother charged with assaulting 16-year-old referee at youth hockey game

PITTSBURGH — A mother is charged with assaulting a 16-year-old referee at a youth hockey game.

According to court records, the referee disqualified a player for a “blindside hit” during a July 20 game at the Robert Morris University Island Sports Center.

Police say Andrea Bucci, 38, of Pittsburgh, grabbed the referee’s shirt as he removed her son from the game.

The complaint also says Bucci and her husband lunged at the referee and harassed him at the end of the game.

The manager of the facility told police she’s had issues with Bucci in the past. The family is now banned from the complex.

In April, 11 Investigates reported on sports officials coming under attack. A recent survey of officials found more than half have feared for their safety.

