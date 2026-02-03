Mother concerned about snowy bus stop as kids return to classroom in East Carnegie

PITTSBURGH — Many kids are back in the classroom after learning from home last week, but some parents don’t think it’s safe for their kids to be out.

One mother in Pittsburgh’s East Carnegie neighborhood says mounds of snow line the street where her daughter walks to get from school to the West Busway.

“It’s extremely dangerous for these kids to be having to watch their backs when we know most of our kids wear headphones or if they got their earmuffs on and stuff,” mother Camile Baskins said.

Channel 11 went to the area this evening and saw unshoveled sidewalks and narrow roads.

Without any homes or businesses nearby, it’s not clear who is supposed to be shoveling.

Baskins’s daughter takes a Pittsburgh Public Schools bus to get to Bishop Canevin High School.

The Diocese of Pittsburgh told us it is aware of the situation near the school and shares concerns.

It went on to say, quote:

“The safety and well-being of our students is always our top priority, and we appreciate parents raising concerns so they can be addressed promptly.”

