Uber driver accused of showing teen sexually explicit image

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Police are searching for an Uber driver who they say showed nude pictures of himself while taking a 16-year-old girl home from work Monday night.

Investigators say Patrick Phipps was behind the wheel when he started asking the teen sexually explicit questions and showed her the photo.

On Channel 11 News at 5, hear the message the girl’s mom has for the driver and why the Penn Hills police chief is praising the teen.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group