Uber driver accused of showing teen sexually explicit image

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Police are searching for an Uber driver who they say showed nude pictures of himself while taking a 16-year-old girl home from work Monday night.

Investigators say Patrick Phipps was behind the wheel when he started asking the teen sexually explicit questions and showed her the photo.

