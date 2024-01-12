Mother suing driver after teenage daughter hurt when car crashed into McCandless restaurant

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — A teenager’s mother is suing after her daughter was hurt in a car accident at work.

Christine Maher is suing the driver who crashed into the Longhorn Steakhouse in McCandless in July 2023.

Maher’s 17-year-old daughter was pinned by wreckage from the building, which broke her femur.

The teen suffered a “loss of the ordinary pleasures and enjoyment of life,” according to the lawsuit. “Including, without limitation, the inability to maintain the home and take part in previously enjoyed social, athletic and physical activities.

Mary White pleaded guilty to a criminal charge of careless driving in September 2023. White was 81 at the time of the crash.

