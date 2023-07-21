Mother of teen pinned by car that crashed into restaurant talks about daughter’s recovery

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — Police said an 81-year-old woman crashed her car into the front of the Longhorn Steakhouse in McCandless Crossing. Just before that, the woman hit a parked truck.

At the time, 17-year-old Jadyn, a hostess at the restaurant, was washing windows and got pinned underneath the car.

The victim’s mom told Channel 11 exclusively that one of the cooks helped Jadyn by singing to her.

“Was there for her until paramedics and volunteer fire companies arrived, not even thinking of herself. A team member, coworker, friend kept her in high spirits,” said Christine Maher, the victim’s mom.

Paramedics, firefighters and police officers all rushed to the scene. Jadyn and the elderly driver were both trapped and had to be rescued. They were both stable and taken to the hospital. Jadyn’s Mom is thankful for their quick response.

“Responded quickly to save my daughters. It could have been extremely worse. I’m thankful they got her out alive,” said Maher.

Maher said her teenage daughter wasn’t even supposed to be at work that day. She picked up a shift for a coworker.

Jadyn is going to be a Senior at North Allegheny this year. Her mom said Jadyn is back at home but has serious injuries and will have a long road to recovery. Channel 11 asked how she is doing.

“As good as expected. We are dealing with a lot the next several months, but she’s a strong person,” said Maher.

Police said they are investigating how the crash occurred. Since then, the family has been receiving donations.

“Restaurants, family, friends, strangers just pulling together as a community,” said Maher.

Jadyn’s family appreciates all the support they’ve received. The inside of the Longhorn Steakhouse remains closed, but they are open for take-out.

