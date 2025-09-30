Mother takes plea a week after police say her 7 kids were found living in filth

Seven children found living in filth, and only Channel 11 was there as their mother went before a judge.

The kids, along with seven cats, six dogs and two ferrets, were removed from a home on Short Street a week ago.

Marah Urch, 33, took a guilty plea on Tuesday and will now have to wait until November to learn her sentence. She had nothing to say to Channel 11’s Addison Albert while being escorted out of the magistrate’s office.

“They should have never had to go through anything like that. Ever,” said Joe Haughey. “No kid, period.”

Haughey has five children with Urch and claims he called to get them out of the home several times.

He says the water was turned off to the home in June.

“Marah said the water was on and the kids were okay. I said, ‘So you didn’t check on any of my five younger kids?’ and he said, ‘No, they said everything’s okay.’ I said, ‘That’s not a welfare check!’ That’s happened five times,” Haughey said.

Human waste filled the tubs and toilets, and dead animals were found in the hallways. Now, the house on Short Street is condemned. The children are now with their father and other family members.

“They are happy in school! They’re eating, they’re bathing, hair is brushed, teeth are brushed. They are picking up on what life should be,” Haughey said. “If it’s my choice, she will never be in any of our lives again. She’s just a monster.”

Urch will appear before a Westmoreland County judge for her sentencing on Nov. 15.

