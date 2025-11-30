Motor vehicle, PRT light-rail car collide at crossing in Dormont; no injuries reported

DORMONT, Pa. — A motor vehicle and a Pittsburgh Regional Transit light rail car collided at a crossing in Dormont on Saturday.

PRT officials say the light-rail car was going through the Raleigh Crossing on the Red Line around 12:30 p.m.

Ignoring the signals, a motor vehicle went into the crossing where it and the light rail car made contact, officials say.

Port Authority Police and medics responded, but no injuries were reported.

Officials say the motor vehicle was towed from the scene, and the Red Line was delayed for about 20 minutes.

