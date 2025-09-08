Motorcycle rider dies after losing control, hitting guide rail in Washington County

UNION TOWNSHIP — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Washington County on Sunday.

Albert M. Swoager Jr., 42, of New Eagle, was pronounced dead at 5:20 p.m., according to a release from the Washington County Coroner’s Office

The release states that Swoager was driving a motorcycle south on State Route 88 in Union Township when he lost control at a curve and hit a guide rail near the Airport Road intersection.

The release notes that Swoager was not wearing a helmet.

Another driver reported the incident to 911 at 3:58 p.m.

Monongahela police are investigating.

