Motorcyclist critically injured in Carrick crash

PITTSBURGH — A man was injured in a motorcycle crash Tuesday in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood.

The crash took place just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Brownsville Road and West Meyers Street. Pittsburgh police say the 34-year-old motorcyclist struck a vehicle. He was taken by medics to a local hospital in critical condition. His current condition isn’t known.

Police are investigating.

