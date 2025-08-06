Motorcyclist dead after crash with truck in Indiana County

EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcyclist is dead after a Tuesday morning crash in Indiana County.

Per a Pennsylvania State Police crash report, the incident happened on Route 56 near Lonely Pine Estates Road in East Wheatfield Township just before 9 a.m.

Troopers say the motorcyclist was traveling behind a truck, and as the truck was turning right into a business, the motorcycle went onto the shoulder for an unknown reason. The motorcycle then crashed into the turning truck.

The motorcyclist, identified as Robert Francis Kasisky, of Johnstown, was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

The other driver was not hurt in the crash.

