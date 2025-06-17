Motorcyclist dies after losing control on I-79 in Washington County

SOUTH STRABANE, Pa. — A motorcyclist died after a crash on a highway in Washington County on Monday evening.

Washington County Coroner Tim Warco says the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on southbound I-79 near Exit 40.

He says the motorcyclist, identified as Nathan Scott Boyd, 21, lost control of the bike. Boyd died at an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.

