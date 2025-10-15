Motorcyclist dies in late-night crash on I-279 in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A motorcyclist is dead after a late-night crash on a highway in Pittsburgh.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the crash happened just before midnight on Tuesday on southbound I-279 near the Hazlett Street Exit.

Investigators say the motorcyclist, identified as Derrick Johnson Jr., 23, of Pittsburgh, lost control and overturned his bike before sliding into a Kia Sorento in the right lane.

Johnson died at an area hospital.

