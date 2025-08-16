Motorcyclist killed in early morning Fayette County crash

McCLELLANDTOWN, Pa. — A motorcyclist is dead after an early Saturday morning crash in Fayette County.

Fayette County Coroner Bob Baker says the crash at the intersection of Route 21 and Leckrone High House Road in McClellandtown involved two motorcycles.

One of those motorcyclists, Delbert Valentine Jr., 25, of Adah, died on scene.

The other motorcyclist survived the crash. It was immediately clear whether that person sustained any injuries in the crash.

