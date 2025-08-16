Local

Motorcyclist killed in early morning Fayette County crash

By WPXI.com News Staff
Police Lights Stock Photo (rybindmitriy - stock.adobe.com)
By WPXI.com News Staff

McCLELLANDTOWN, Pa. — A motorcyclist is dead after an early Saturday morning crash in Fayette County.

Fayette County Coroner Bob Baker says the crash at the intersection of Route 21 and Leckrone High House Road in McClellandtown involved two motorcycles.

One of those motorcyclists, Delbert Valentine Jr., 25, of Adah, died on scene.

The other motorcyclist survived the crash. It was immediately clear whether that person sustained any injuries in the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read