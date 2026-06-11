Motorhome reportedly rolls over in Westmoreland County; 2 taken to hospital

DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash in Westmoreland County sent two people to the hospital on Wednesday.

First responders were called to Route 31 and Route 381 in Donegal Township at 6:40 p.m., a Westmoreland County 911 supervisor says.

A motorhome reportedly rolled over in the area.

Video provided to Channel 11 shows what appears to be a motorhome off the side of the road and upside down.

A Mutual Aid Ambulance Service spokesperson says two people, a male and a female, were taken to an area hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.

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