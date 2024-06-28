Mount Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department celebrates 125th anniversary

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. — The Mount Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating its 125th anniversary.

Mount Pleasant marked the occasion with a parade.

Area first responders came out to celebrate and local businesses made floats.

The department has been around for so long, that it pre-dates fire trucks.

“It started in 1876. they used a hand pumper. They chartered in 1899. and now, here we are today, our 125th anniversary,” said chief Paul Harenchar.

