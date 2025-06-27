MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. — Soggy weather did not stop people from getting out to enjoy the Mount Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Parade and Street Fair.

People lined the West Main Street to see first responders, marching bands and Little League teams.

Mount Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Street Fair kicks off with wet parade Soggy weather did not stop people from getting out to enjoy the Mount Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Parade and Street Fair. (WPXI/WPXI)

In addition to the parade, there’s food, rides, games, concessions and music.

The fair continues through Saturday.

